AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or.”

Per the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith gets tested.”

The preview sees Savior prisoners Gabriel and Dr. Carson finally escape the confines of the Sanctuary — Gabriel was accidentally left behind during Alexandria, Hilltop and the Kingdom’s three-way attack in 8×01 — and will seemingly find refuge in a cabin in the woods as Gabriel continues to contend with his mysterious ailment.

Elsewhere, Daryl, Rosita, Tara and the Alexandrians, who fled as their home came under explosive fire by the Saviors in 8×08, are lead through the woods by Savior mole Dwight. Their goal: make it to the Hilltop without encountering the Saviors, who Negan said in 8×10 are getting “balls deep in every nook and cranny” the escapees may be holed up in.

“The swamp is too dangerous,” Dwight says, trying to formulate a plan to keep everyone alive.

“It’s too dangerous for the Saviors, so you’re gonna send us?” Tara asks.

Later on, Tara pulls a gun on Dwight. “You should have stayed with the Saviors,” she says, readying to kill the man who killed her girlfriend Denise back in 6×14.

Tara’s decisions bring her into conflict with a pissed off Daryl — “Negan could be on his way here right now,” Daryl screams in her face — while Tara is seen getting dangerously close to executing Dwight, shoving her gun in his good side.

At the Hilltop, Maggie deals with her group of captured Saviors — deciding to cut off their rations. “You are the enemy,” she says through gritted teeth.

The episode will follow up with Enid, freshly returned from a failed mission to recruit the Oceanside community to join the revolution against the Saviors, who left Aaron behind — at his instruction — to deal with stubborn Oceanside leader Cyndie, who refuses to let her people get involved.

“Dead Or Alive Or” promises an emotional reaction from the Hilltop denizens, especially Enid and Maggie, who will just be learning of Carl’s untimely death.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.