The synopsis for the eleventh episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season have been revealed.

While the title for Episode 8×11 has yet to release, the synopsis for the episodes reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith gets tested.” The episode is scheduled to air from 9 pm ET to 10:08 pm ET, giving it eight minutes of extended run time by comparison to the standard one hour broadcast. The episode will air on March 11, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before Episode 8×11 will be the Mid-Season finale titled, “Honor,” and its direct predecessor Episode 8×10, titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” Of course, the first episode back will deal heavily with Carl’s death as he succumbs to a walker bite, with Episode 8×10 likely handling its fallout and revisiting the Hilltop for the first time since the mid-season hiatus.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“[Rick] has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

Finding out about Carl’s death was a shocking for Lincoln as it was for fans. “I had no idea,” Lincoln said. “Scott called me up and said, ‘You’re gonna hate this one. I want to just forewarn you.’ Even then, I was waiting to say, ‘This is a really cool way of telling me that I’m off the show, you know that?’ That’s what I thought he was about to say. He said, ‘It’s the kid.’ I couldn’t even say, ‘No.’ I was silent for a minute. He said, twice, ‘Are you still there?’ I just didn’t see it coming.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.