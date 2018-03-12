In promotion of The Walking Dead‘s next new episode, AMC has released a batch of photos featuring many of the zombie drama’s characters.

Episode 8×12 of The Walking Dead is set to air on Sunday night. It is titled, “The Key.” The official synopsis for The Key reads, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors.” The photos follow a slew of characters outside of the Hilltop, as well, though. Negan is following up his comic book-accurate plan to kill more survivors while Dwight tries to blend in with his former Savior pals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos in the gallery below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7285]

Also featured in the photos is Rick Grimes huddled over Glenn and Abraham’s graves. While he had to leave his son’s body buried in the Alexandria Safe-Zone, he may find new motivation to continue the fight in the memory of Negan slaughtering his beloved friend Glenn. After all, Glenn is the man responsible for rescuing Rick in the aftermath of The Walking Dead‘s very first episode when the Sheriff found himself trapped in a walker-surrounded tank in the Atlanta streets.

For those characters featured in the episode, fans of The Walking Dead should be worried. Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam promises ComicBook.com during its After the Dead show, there is “more death” coming before Season Eight comes to a close.

“It does take its toll.” Gilliam says of the deaths. “It’s one of the reasons I’m actually excited to be here in London [for Walker Stalker Con], now, is a chance to see people I haven’t seen in quite a while, people who I had gotten accustomed to hanging out with and spending time with.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.