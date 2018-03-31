AMC has released a new clip from The Walking Dead Episode 8×14 ahead of its airing this Sunday night.

In the clip, seen above, Rick and Michonne come together over the letters Carl Grimes left behind. Rick’s only son died in the Mid-Season Eight premiere after being bitten by a walker a few episodes earlier. Rick, however, has not managed to bring himself to read the final words from his son.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you want to read it?” Michonne asks about her own letter. Rick, however, stands by his won’t-read-it-yet stance. “What did he write you?”

“I don’t know,” Rick says. “I can’t.”

“I did it, too,” Michonne says. “When it happened to me. You keep moving to move away from it. Andrea stopped me an now I’m stopping you.” It’s a welcome reference to the show’s third season, where Michonne was much more reserved with her emotions, suppressing them having recently lost her son Andre.

Photos from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episode show not only the weight of this moment between Rick and Michonne but also the fact that it will balance a slew of characters into another ensemble episode. The AMC show is very much finished with episodes centric to any one character after backlash from fans in Season Seven.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.