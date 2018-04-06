‘The Walking Dead’: Negan Confronts Dwight In New Clip

Savior mole Dwight is caught off guard by Negan‘s unexpected return in the latest clip from The Walking Dead 8×15, “Worth.”

A familiar whistle. Dwight, lighting a cig, turns and sees Negan.

“Surprised to see me?” Negan asks. “You shouldn’t be.”

Dwight’s wide-eyed reaction answers the question.

“Hell yeah I’m surprised,” Dwight says. “We found your car and Simon thought—”

“Give me a hand with this, will you?” Negan has Dwight help him push a dumpster. “Not gonna lie,” he says, shooting the breeze, “real punch in the d—ck when Rick cornered me in the basement with those decomposed a–holes and you guys never showed up.”

“Simon thought—”

Negan gets in close.

“I wanna know what you were thinking,” he says. Dwight pulls out his cigarette, exhales. “I want to know if you remember who you are. This little talk is just between me and you.”

Dwight takes a second. Sells it.

“Simon’s your number two. I thought you wanted him calling it. I remember who I am. I’m Negan.”

“Good,” Negan replies. “That’s what I like to hear. Do me a favor. Put that smoke out right there.”

Dwight complies. Grinds it into the dirt.

End of clip.

In 8×12, “The Key,” Dwight and Simon come across the wreckage of Negan’s overturned car after Rick forced him off the road.

While Negan struggles with Rick inside the ruins of a nearby building, his pair of top Saviors discuss the idea of letting things play out — Simon floating the idea of “moving on” from the ongoing strife with the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom alliance.

“We can keep looking, maybe find him more alive than dead,” Simon says of a then-MIA Negan. “But then what? We could face a distasteful moment. Or we could walk away. Get back to our people and make things even better. This is a critical point in our history, Dwight. This is something we could tell our grandkids about.”

Dwight thinks about it. Flicks his still burning cigarette towards Negan’s car. Simon and Dwight watch as the vehicle is engulfed in flames.

“Good answer,” Simon says.

The cigarette could play a pivotal role in Negan learning the truth about Dwight, who he may already know is the sell out — information Negan could have learned from the mysterious passenger who he picked off the side of the road in 8×14.

The episode will also see Daryl and Rosita attempt to thwart Eugene’s bullet-making plans while Aaron, alone in the woods, runs into trouble during his one man mission to recruit Oceanside to the cause.

The second-to-last episode of The Walking Dead season 8, “Worth,” airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.