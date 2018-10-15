The Walking Dead

‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 902

The Walking Dead 902, ‘The Bridge,’ introduced a major mystery, established another major […]

The Walking Dead 902, ‘The Bridge,’ introduced a major mystery, established another major coupling, and saw a beloved fan-favorite suffer a grave injury.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is spearheading a new project to fix a bridge that King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) dubs “a road to the lifeblood of civilization,” a structure that will literally and symbolically link all five communities: Alexandria, Kingdom, Hilltop, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary.

Ezekiel’s lover, Carl (Melissa McBride), has since taken up overseer duties at the Sanctuary in-between raising surrogate son Henry (Macsen Lintz), who has a brush with unruly jerk Savior Justin (Zach McGowan).

Following his scrap with Justin, Daryl (Norman Reedus) again airs his grievances with having to work hand-in-hand with the Saviors, some of whom have seemingly walked away — a half-dozen in the past month.

“Some of ’em ain’t gonna fall in line just ’cause you say so,” Daryl tells Rick. He knows the relationship with his former right-hand man is strained, telling Carol it’s “complicated.”

Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) continues to stray further from dealings with the Saviors as the Sanctuary grows more anxious when an alarming amount of their own go missing.

At the construction site, an approaching herd forces an accident that seriously wounds Aaron (Ross Marquand), whose crushed arm is amputated by medical student Enid (Katelyn Nacon) to prevent his bleeding out. The injury further pisses off Daryl, who attacks Justin for failing to turn the herd as instructed.

When Carol stops Daryl’s vicious attack, saying they’ll deal with it, he ominously tells her “there’s only one way to deal with these assholes.” That night, Rick banishes Justin from the settlement, telling him if he sees his face again, “stitches won’t fix what I do to you.”

As a surprising new romance blossoms, Carol accepts Ezekiel’s ring. Rick watches the happy couple from afar, later throwing the thriving new world in the face of a jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Meanwhile, an exiled Justin is picked off by a mysterious figure in the dead of night…

Royal Family

Pocket Sand

Bromance

Hilltop on Top

Annriel? Gabrianne?

Need a Hand?

Wig: snatched

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

