‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 902

The Walking Dead 902, ‘The Bridge,’ introduced a major mystery, established another major coupling, and saw a beloved fan-favorite suffer a grave injury.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is spearheading a new project to fix a bridge that King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) dubs “a road to the lifeblood of civilization,” a structure that will literally and symbolically link all five communities: Alexandria, Kingdom, Hilltop, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary.

Ezekiel’s lover, Carl (Melissa McBride), has since taken up overseer duties at the Sanctuary in-between raising surrogate son Henry (Macsen Lintz), who has a brush with unruly jerk Savior Justin (Zach McGowan).

Following his scrap with Justin, Daryl (Norman Reedus) again airs his grievances with having to work hand-in-hand with the Saviors, some of whom have seemingly walked away — a half-dozen in the past month.

“Some of ’em ain’t gonna fall in line just ’cause you say so,” Daryl tells Rick. He knows the relationship with his former right-hand man is strained, telling Carol it’s “complicated.”

Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) continues to stray further from dealings with the Saviors as the Sanctuary grows more anxious when an alarming amount of their own go missing.

At the construction site, an approaching herd forces an accident that seriously wounds Aaron (Ross Marquand), whose crushed arm is amputated by medical student Enid (Katelyn Nacon) to prevent his bleeding out. The injury further pisses off Daryl, who attacks Justin for failing to turn the herd as instructed.

When Carol stops Daryl’s vicious attack, saying they’ll deal with it, he ominously tells her “there’s only one way to deal with these assholes.” That night, Rick banishes Justin from the settlement, telling him if he sees his face again, “stitches won’t fix what I do to you.”

As a surprising new romance blossoms, Carol accepts Ezekiel’s ring. Rick watches the happy couple from afar, later throwing the thriving new world in the face of a jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Meanwhile, an exiled Justin is picked off by a mysterious figure in the dead of night…

Royal Family

Carol’s taking the motherly role for Henry… things couldn’t possibly go wrong #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nNsdX9pYdC — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 15, 2018

I know Henry is being raised by Ezekiel & Carol but he’ll always be Little Morgan to me. #TheWalkingDead — ??Vali Lucifer?? (@HunchoYonko) October 15, 2018

Pocket Sand

You’d make a great dad.



Daryl: #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/hM0kOLvIvi — B E A N Z | Living My Best Life Right Now! (@PhotosByBeanz) October 15, 2018

“You’d be a great dad.” … I mean he was great w/ lil asskicker #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZNszHuwl2Y — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 15, 2018

Me watching Daryl kick that Savior’s ass on the bridge. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/01v3bFfaep — Haley 🙂 😛 (@laughoutloud_13) October 15, 2018

Bromance

Ugh it’s so hard seeing couple fight. If only there was a marriage counselor in the zombie apocalypse. #TheWalkingDead #TWD STAY STRONG, BOYS pic.twitter.com/VWVpXhB4iW — Logan Thomas (@LoganTommo) October 15, 2018

Could this be the end of Rick and Daryl’s bromance? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8jnUl5a1fD — PRINCESS (@PrincessGabbara) October 15, 2018

Daryl listening to Rick like #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/GV0qEQJPbE — B E A N Z | Living My Best Life Right Now! (@PhotosByBeanz) October 15, 2018

Hilltop on Top

This old lady at hill top sounds like a person making a return at Walmart ?????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/wP8H4nDXGQ — Black Prayer Hands (@blackprayerhand) October 15, 2018

:: obligatory scene involving ~cast members~ no one cares about :: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lSxSfHLQrG — Dacia Massengill ? (@TheMsDacia) October 15, 2018

Annriel? Gabrianne?

Jadis and Father Gabriel are clapping cheeks #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2dguOatS7g — Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) October 15, 2018

is father gabriel getting a hand job in his church clothes?!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/x6f4yWIMSS — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) October 15, 2018

Need a Hand?

Oh good, Aaron is going to be the new Merle! #thewalkingdead — Mckenzie Cassidy (@MT_Cassidy) October 15, 2018

Amputation?!?!? Enid’s been a doctor for a month. I need a second opinion. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WC2aeLK5kD — Amanda (@Amandarose_718) October 15, 2018

I’d rather lose Aaron’s arm than lose Aaron but that was hard to watch. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/DHN0dLjApa — Devon ??‍♀️ (@ssstarburst) October 15, 2018

Y’all better give Aaron the best damned prothesis that you can muster. His arm deserves to be like Merle’s arm on roids. Put at least 3 knives on it and some spinners! #TWD pic.twitter.com/9fKu4YAU0I — trumpetnista (@trumpetnista) October 15, 2018

Wig: snatched

Rick: “If I see your face again, stitches won’t fix what I do to you.” Savage rick is such a mood. #TheWalkingDead⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/MNV9R7QRiD — Nazareth (@TashaXXRollins) October 15, 2018

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.