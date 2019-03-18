‘The Walking Dead’: Preview for Penultimate Episode of Season 9 Released

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 915, ‘The Calm Before,’ the penultimate episode of Season Nine. Per its official synopsis:

The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years; while some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) has since reversed course on her decision to keep Alexandria from participating in the fair, encouraged by daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) to reconnect with their estranged friends. King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) launches a fair to encourage trade and goodwill between the communities, allowing the crumbling Kingdom a chance at renewed hope for a better future.

But the threat of the Whisperers lingers, with leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) still on the hunt for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Henry (Matt Lintz) after they liberated Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

The trailer reveals Michonne, Daryl, and Carol (Melissa McBride) leading a band of survivors through dark, walker-infested woods, where they’re confronted by the Whisperers. “No one else had to die. Now that deal is done,” Beta tells Daryl as the survivors become helplessly surrounded by the Whisperers.

‘The Calm Before’ is expected to reveal a major comic book shocker that proves devastating for the survivors, who will next contend with a ferocious blizzard in the Season Nine finale before facing off with an enemy that comes from within.

The Walking Dead in recent weeks heavily foreshadowed it will borrow that major turning point from the comic books, in which numerous members belonging to Alexandria, the Kingdom, and the Hilltop meet their end at the hands of Alpha and the Whisperers for encroaching on the group’s unmarked territory. The strife was worsened by Henry, who hoped to save the battered Lydia from the abusive and barbaric Whisperers.

Season Nine has already navigated the losses of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who are alive but elsewhere. Jesus (Tom Payne) was the first major casualty of the season when he was caught off guard and killed by a Whisperer posing as a walker in November’s mid-season finale.

The Walking Dead next airs its penultimate episode of Season Nine Sunday, March 24 at 9/8c on AMC.