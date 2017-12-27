Watch Skybound’s Top 10 Carl Moments From ‘The Walking Dead’

With Carl Grimes on his way out of The Walking Dead, Skybound (publisher of The Walking Dead comics) has put together a video showcasing his Top 10 moments on the AMC series.

The video above showcases Carl Grimes growing up in the zombie apocalypse, including several moments from season one through eight. The number 10 moment sees Carl launching the All Out War storyline, firing the first two shots of the war during the Battle at Alexandria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, the video sees Carl instructing his father to go forward with cutting his arm off in the Season 7 premiere, it goes back to Season 3 where Carl put down a Woodbury survivor who had surrendered, and the Episode 1×03 reunion between Rick, Carl, and Lori. Who can forget pudding, the number six moment? For the Top 5 moments, you’ll have to watch the video above.

“I had no idea,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com of Carl’s death. “Scott called me up and said, ‘You’re gonna hate this one. I want to just forewarn you.’ Even then, I was waiting to say, ‘This is a really cool way of telling me that I’m off the show, you know that?’ That’s what I thought he was about to say. He said, ‘It’s the kid.’ I couldn’t even say, ‘No.’ I was silent for a minute. He said, twice, ‘Are you still there?’ I just didn’t see it coming.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.