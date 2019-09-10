The Walking Dead Board Game Needs a Major Update

Fans on Reddit have pointed out that a board game based on the AMC TV series The Walking Dead (which is, in turn, based on a comic book series of the same name from writer Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard) may need a new edition, after realizing that every single character on the front of the box is no longer appearing on the series. That most of the characters in any given piece of promotional art might be gone in a show that boasts “no one is safe” is maybe not the biggest surprise in the world, but with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) now off the show, the one guy people thought would be safe has left as well.

The image in question, key art from the show’s first season, features Amy (Emma Bell), Shane (Jon Bernthal), Glenn (Steven Yeun), Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), Carl (Chandler Riggs), Rick, Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn), and Andrea (Laurie Holden). The shortest-lived of those was Amy, who didn’t make it through the first season, but by the end of the show’s second season, Dale and Shane were gone. The rest of the group took a bit longer, but by season nine, even Rick — the nominal main character — was missing and presumed dead.

Funny enough, there is a follow-up edition of the game, titled The Walking Dead: No Sanctuary. That version, though, looks like it was made during the second season. While it lacks Carl, Lori, and Amy on the cover, they are replaced by T-Dogg, Daryl, and Merle. The inclusion of Daryl does at least mean one person on the game’s cover is still around — but one out of eight is still not great odds.

Season 10 brings a “Cold War feel” as the survivors’ last encounter with the Whisperers — where Team Family discovered the Whisperers gruesomely murdered multiple victims, including Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz) — have left the residents of the Alexandria and Kingtop communities traumatized and paranoid.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things also to do with people’s trauma, and the idea of what is real or not real. Things having to do with illusion, or just memory breaking, PTSD. So there’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing that’s pretty unique to the feel of this season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. “We’re also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we’re just not really in that period of time anymore. So we’re working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we’ve done on the show, which I’m super-excited about.”

The official synopsis for the season reads, “It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.“

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 6 at 9/8c on AMC.