‘The Walking Dead’: Chandler Riggs’ Dad’s Critical Post Of AMC And Scott Gimple Pulled From Facebook

Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×08, “How It’s Gotta Be.”

The Walking Dead’s season 8 mid-season finale isn’t sitting right with fans.

The episode ended with the shocking revelation that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was on the receiving end of an incurable walker bite, which will result in the teen’s death in February.

The 18-year-old actor expressed his gratitude for his time with the show on Twitter after the episode’s airing on December 10, but Riggs’ father, William Riggs — who operates Facebook page “Chandler Riggs’ Dad’s Zombie Roadtrip Riggs’ Tours & Autographs” — blasted the series and showrunner Scott M. Gimple in light of the young actor’s abrupt departure after more than seven years.

“Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” Riggs wrote. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”

The Facebook post has since been removed.

Gimple explained on Talking Dead that Carl’s demise will be “very important” to the entire story.

Walking Dead veteran Chandler Riggs opened up about his exit with The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed it wasn’t his decision to leave the show.

“Leaving Walking Dead wasn’t my decision,” Riggs said. “It was all story related. It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick and Michonne and all the other characters.”

Riggs, who turned 18 in June, said he purchased a house near the show’s Senoia, Georgia set before Gimple informed him Carl would be killed off.

“It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long,” Riggs said. “For a few days, we didn’t know what to do; I just bought a house in Senoia. That was a big deal that I wouldn’t be on anymore.”

With his time on The Walking Dead having come to an end, Riggs expressed gratitude to fans and supporters.

“Thank you to all the fans for giving me a job for eight years and for giving me this amazing experience and blessing me with this career and this chance at having so much opportunity,” Riggs said.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere in February.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

