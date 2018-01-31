First ‘The Walking Dead’ Image Confirmed For After Carl’s Demise

A new image from The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere has been confirmed to be taking place after the demise of Carl Grimes.

Earlier this week, a pair of new photos from the AMC show’s Mid-Season Eight premiere dropped online. One saw Carl Grimes writing his farewell notes to those close to him, aware of the doom awaiting him. The other sees Michonne and Rick putting out fires in Alexandria. Thanks to Skybound’s The Walking Dead site, the second image is confirmed to be taking place after Carl has succumb to his walker bite attained in Episode 8×06 and revealed in Episode 8×08.

“This second image comes after Carl’s demise in the Mid-Season Premiere. Negan and The Saviors have departed Alexandria and Rick and Michonne are left to deal with the town’s remains,” Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell wrote. “In this picture, we see them putting out a burning gazebo as they reel from the horrific events of the night before. So yes, this is one the first looks we have of The Walking Dead without Carl.”

It is possible a post-Carl scene was also revealed in the trailer teasing the back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. In the first look, Rick and Michonne were seen in Alexaadria’s graveyard and the leader of the new world also appeared to be continuing his pursuit of Negan in the aftermath of his son’s death. Having the image confirmed to be post-Carl’s death, however, also indicates the episode won’t be entirely focused on a living funeral, of sorts. The character will pass and there will be more to the extended Mid-Season premiere.

The episode itself won’t air until late February, but Carl Grimes is guaranteed to be exiting the show despite thousands of fans pouring out theories which would allow his survival, the best of which dates back to Season Two.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“[Rick has] lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.