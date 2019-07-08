Chandler Riggs Is Starting His Own Walking Dead Petition

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs hopes to convince network AMC to officially release the series’ blooper reels.

In a tweet published Sunday, Riggs wrote, “starting a petition for @WalkingDead_AMC to release all of the blooper reels.” The half-serious “petition” has been embraced by fans, who have favorited the tweet more than 12,000 times.

starting a petition for @WalkingDead_AMC to release all of the blooper reels — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) July 7, 2019

Blu-ray distributors Lionsgate have yet to include a gag reel among the series’ home release supplemental materials. Special features included on discs typically feature an “In Memoriam” paying tribute to each season’s character deaths, behind-the-scenes featurettes exploring the making of the season, extended episodes and deleted scenes as well as audio commentaries with cast and crew.

Riggs, whose Carl Grimes was killed off midway through Season 8, said at an April convention he’s “super down” to reprise the role in a flashback or dream sequence. Since his abrupt exit from the show, Riggs has established a career in music production and appeared on critically acclaimed ABC drama A Million Little Things, which ended a year-long hiatus from television work.

“Since I’m off the show, I’m able to do other things I’ve always wanted to do,” Riggs said during Walker Stalker Con London.

“For eight years, from May to November out of the year, I couldn’t do anything else. And there’s a lot of things that shoot from May and November, so I couldn’t really audition for that many things. And I was pretty tied down with school and everything, and it’s really great to just kind of have an open world and do whatever I want. And now I’m on a new TV show, and it’s great to be able to do other things outside of The Walking Dead.”

