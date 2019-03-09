‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Drops New Single Under Steve Aoki’s Record Label

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has signed to Grammy Award-nominated artist Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records, Metro reports.

Riggs, who produces electronic dance music under the handle “Eclipse,” debuted new single “Endeavor” under Dim Mak’s New Noise imprint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 19-year-old star relocated to Los Angeles and declared his intentions to pursue a blossoming music career after his Walking Dead tenure ended with the death of Carl Grimes in the zombie drama’s Season Eight mid-season premiere.

“I’m actually producing music kind of on the side, and I’m starting to play some shows and things like that,” he told KTLA 5 last February. “I’m doing that and acting, it’s quite a lot to juggle but it’s a lot of fun.”

Music is “really what I’m passionate about and love to do,” Riggs said when explaining he’ll serve as music producer-slash-actor.

“I produce electronic kind of music, like EDM kind of stuff. Acting is awesome, but I’m really, really able to express myself creatively in music.”

Riggs ended a year-long hiatus from television in recent weeks when he joined hit ABC drama A Million Little Things, where his character, PJ, connected with Rome (Romany Malco) over feelings of depression.

“I read it and instantly loved it. It was just me,” Riggs told Us Weekly of his guest role.

“Everything just felt very natural and real about it. Right after I got the audition, I started watching the show and I fell in love with it. I knew I had to be a part of it. It’s so real and so impactful.”

Those feelings of depression and anxiety are “something that me and many others in the world have gone through.”

“It’s something I can relate to pretty strongly and I think that’s kind of the main reason that I wanted to take on PJ,” Riggs added.

“He’s a character that is going through stuff that I’ve gone through before in my life, and I think that it’s really important for people to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, there is life after what you’re going through, that you can get through it. It’s something I really wanted to be a part of and help share a story like that.”

Though Riggs has made his peace with being killed off The Walking Dead despite Carl’s comic book counterpart being poised to one day succeed father Rick Grimes as lead, Riggs admitted aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2019 he anticipated participating in the storyline with enemy group the Whisperers as that story continues to unfold in Season Nine.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!