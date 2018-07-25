Danai Gurira Says Goodbye to ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead is losing its leader in Andrew Lincoln which is a tough element of Season Nine for Michonne actress Danai Gurira.

During a press conference at San Diego Comic Con, Gurira was asked if it was harder to say goodbye to Lincoln or her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman as a result of Thanos’ finger snap. While should couldn’t speak to the latter as to avoid slipping with Marvel Studios spoilers, she spoke touchingly about her fearless leader on The Walking Dead.

“I say this and I actually mean it and I say it to Andy, as well,” Gurira said. “This is the only show I’ve worked on as a regular. I was saying that I truly believe this is best leading man on television. And I truly believe that he has made us all better. His leadership, his character, his discipline, his heart, his generosity, his kindness have really paved the path for all of us to understand how to carry on without him even though it’s extremely painful to. As he said, the death of the relationships that happen when Rick exits are very real, but at the same time he has so equipped us to carry on, which is what a great leader does. So I couldn’t be thankful enough for the time I’ve gotten to work with him and learn from him and understand him.”

Through Andrew Lincoln’s work, Gurira has learned about herself and her character, as well.

“And it’s been a true joy to get to explore my character’s growth,” Gurira said. “She grows basically in connection with him really the second she meets him. And saves his ass a bunch, but because she can see the goodness and the strength and the power in this man and how he takes on, this is Rick and Michonne now, how he takes on what he has to take on from a place of understanding what he must do versus any sort of ego or pride and Michonne respects that so much. So I love how nuanced we got to be even more so in this season because of that … a time of peace we were able to find moments that we hadn’t really been able to explore before. I’m excited for you all to see that.”

Before concluding her sentiments regarding Lincoln, Gurira turned to her co-star with one last comment. “It’s been an honor sir,” Gurira said.

