First Look At Daryl Dixon in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9

The Walking Dead Season Nine is starting to drop details and looks, with the first official look at Daryl Dixon arriving on Friday.

Daryl Dixon, seen in the photo below originally released by EW, appears to be handling the time jump well. While he hasn’t cut his hair, he is looking a bit cleaner from top to bottom than usual. In the aftermath of the war with Negan, his trust in Rick Grimes might be in question, but he appears to be hanging out in Alexandria in this photo, though fans shouldn’t expect to see him spending too much time there when the show returns.

Check out the photo of Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead‘s ninth season below!

“We’ll see a lot of the core relationships,” new The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said. “We’ll be delving into those and seeing how people are thinking about bigger problems. And thinking about their philosophies, and thinking about how people come together and create civilization and what those rules are going to be, and how you contend with it. And I think that there’ll be some really interesting storylines for people who care about some of these characters that we’ve been following for years. Because they are family at this point, and they love each other. They respect each other, but those relationships are very complicated. So, we’ll see our group together working in unity in a lot of ways. But you’ll also see some changes in the way that they deal with each other.”

Daryl was previously featured on the key art for Season Nine of The Walking Dead, along with some of the shows longest surviving characters: Rick, Maggie, Carol, and Michonne.

“There will definitely be story about Maggie and Daryl and Rick and where they are at with each other,” Kang said. “I don’t want to spoil too much about that storyline, but there will be some surprises along the way with it. It’s definitely something that we will be exploring this season.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.