‘The Walking Dead’ Gets Extended Penultimate Season 9 Episode

The Walking Dead will run longer than its standard one-hour time slot on Sunday night. The episode set to air this weekend will air from 9pm ET through 10:25pm ET, providing some of the most shocking content of the season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 is titled, “The Calm Before.” The official synopsis reads, “The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years. While some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.” The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Geraldine Inoa and Channing Powell.

The episode’s run time exceeds 57 minutes without commercial breaks.

Heading into the episode, fans of the AMC zombie series are preparing for a brutal moments from Robert Kirkman’s comic book source material to be realized on the TV series. In the comics, the Whisperers prove to the Alexandria, Kingdom, and Hilltop communities how serious they are about keeping people out of their territory. In doing so, they mark said territory with a line of wooden pikes, each of which having a character’s severed head on it. In the comics, those characters include Rosita, Ezekiel, Tammy, and Earl.

Whether or not the TV series will follow the lead of the comics before it remains to be seen. However, the set up for this pike sequence has certainly been present throughout Season Nine. Each of the victims for the pike sequence was kidnapped from the Fair. The TV series is gearing up to have the Fair at the Kingdom in Episode 9×15. In other words, this extended episode might require tissue boxes and pacemakers for viewers.

