‘The Walking Dead’: “Last Stand” Season 8B Key Art Released

The first official key art for the back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season has arrived, teasing “The Last Stand.”

In a pair of images, Rick Grimes and his Alexandria allies will look to rally against Negan and the Saviors, once and for all. Of course, this all comes in the after math of Rick losing Carl to the zombie apocalypse in events which were mostly unrelated to the war. Still, the leader of Alexandria and its surrounding communities will continue to rise up and rebuild the world around him.

Check out the key art banner featuring Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus‘ Daryl Dixon, and Danai Gurira‘s Michonne below!

The key art seems to symbolize Rick and his allies rising from the ashes and flames currently plaguing Alexandria. Beneath them, it may appear they are atop a trash heap. With Jadis and her Scavengers group currently missing after abandoning Rick at the Sanctuary, the group might be in for a rude awakening as Rick’s path of vengeance is traveled at a fast pace.

The second piece of key art teases the “major battle” already promised by Maggie actress Lauren Cohan. It looks as though Rick Grimes and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan will finally be coming face to face to settle their differences, once and for all.

“He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln tells ComicBook.com of Rick. “[Carl’s death] has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Lincoln concludes. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

Along with the new key art, AMC also released a synopsis for the upcoming episodes, filled with mild spoilers and teases of what’s to come.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.