Lennie James on Competition Between ‘Fear’ and ‘The Walking Dead’

Lennie James, the only actor to have performed on both The Walking Dead and its Fear the Walking Dead sibling series, sees a bit of friendly competition between the two shows.

Speaking to members of the press at San Diego Comic Con, the Morgan Jones actor was asked if he has a desire to make Fear the Walking Dead better than The Walking Dead. While it’s not his focus, James does get a kick out of competing with his old co-workers. “My kind of thing I try and do my best wherever I am and tell the story in the best way that we think it should be told,” James said. I don’t think there’d be any point in the crossover…if it wasn’t adding something or continuing the great work that was being done before, if it wasn’t broadening the storytelling.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If [the crossver] was just a gimmick, I’m not interested in a gimmick,” James said. “That was the things that most interested me and most concerned me…I’m very protective and take a real responsibility for Morgan as a character…If we end up kicking the other guys’ ass, that’s a bonus!”

Along with James came director Michael Satrazemis, who is also serving as a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead. Having directed episodes of both shows, Satrazemis also takes pride in the work on both fronts.

“Both shows are very unique and being around from the very beginning…creating and just watching the shows uniquely go through their process of evolving,” Satrazemis said. “This was a unique and different kind of story for me because we were trying to reinvent and take the show to another place and a giant time jump. When this was offered to me there were a lot of things I couldn’t say no to…Also, knowing from the very beginning what they were gonna go through… This has been probably the greatest years of my life and one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7th. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!