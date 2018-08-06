‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Maggie’s Baby’s Name

The Walking Dead has officially revealed Maggie’s baby’s name to be Hershel.

The baby’s name is no surprise to fans of The Walking Dead comic, who knew that Maggie named her baby after her father, a reveal packed into issue #127 which followed the All Out War story. Lauren Cohan and other The Walking Dead cast members opens up about the baby, finally born after Maggie was pregnant for three entire season of The Walking Dead, during a Season Nine preview special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have Baby Hershel, named after dad, and a big part of what Maggie is focusing on is building a world for him,” Maggie actress Cohan said. “A big part of her conflict this year is finding peace of mind wit hallowing Negan to live, and beging a good leader, a good mother, and how she’s going to let those two desires co-exist, essentially.”

Jesus actor Tom Payne was on hand for the preview special, opening up about working with the new youngster on set. “Children on set are an interesting conundrum,” Payne laughed. “Once you get a child to do something on camera, working with a baby is like, ‘Roll now!’”

Working with the kids means actually working on their schedule. “What happens with that is great on our as how because our show can be very hectic,” Payne said. “You have to be very quiet when there’s a baby on set. Everybody gets really really quiet and it’s amazing. There’s a real sense of focus.”

Other TV or film directors end up admiring what The Walking Dead creates while it’s actually just a waiting game. “Another director will watch the show and say, ‘How did you get the baby to do that?’” Payne said. “The truth is, you don’t get the baby to do that!’”

King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton was also on hand, admitting that he about lost his emotional control when he read that Maggie’s baby was named after her late father. “When I read that his name was Hershel, I…[went crazy],” Payton said.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.