The Walking Dead Cast Open Up on Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Return

The Walking Dead dropped a bombshell at New York Comic Con when the AMC zombie series announced that Lauren Cohan will officially be returning as Maggie. Cohan exited the series in its ninth season but will be making a full time return to the apocalypse, having been with the show since its second season. While folks like Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will have exited by the time Cohan is back, originals such as Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will still be around to welcome her back to the set. The cast opened up about the return while talking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con.

“I can say that she is a series regular for season 11 and has a nice, big arc there,” showrunner Angela Kang said. “But we very well may be seeing the start of that in season 10.” How Maggie fits into the puzzle will be interesting, considering six years have passed since the last time she was seen in the Alexandria area.

“She’s one of the originals so it’s nice to have her back,” Daryl Dixon actor Reedus said. “I mean, there’s so many new cast members, it’s nice to get some of that, I don’t wanna say old energy ’cause she’s still a young lady, but to get some of that, you know, the feeling of that original crew together, because, I mean, this show started with magic, with that original cast and original crew. A lot of the original crew’s still there, but, I mean, we built this baby, you know what I mean? So it’s nice to have that energy back on set.”

Some of the newer cast members who have also been around for years shared their excitement, as well.

“I’m excited to have Lauren back, I’m really excited to see how they’re gonna weave her back into the plot, you know what I mean?” Eugene actor Josh McDermitt said. “She makes the show better and unfortunately you lose people like Andy and Danai and stuff and they make the show better, too, but the show is just gonna survive on its own and be its own thing but when we can take that and build upon that by bringing someone like Lauren back, it’s like incredible.”

Still, many of the actors are a bit in the dark about how Maggie’s story will be incorporated into the narrative which has continued without her. “To be honest, that was just confirmed for me today, so, like, I heard rumblings but that was fully confirmed today so I’m over the moon,” Aaron actor Ross Marquand said. “It was great. Like, I had no idea that was her [at the New York Comic Con panel]. And I’m ecstatic because she’s been away with Georgie for a while now learning whatever she’s been learning and now she gets to come and teach us what she’s been experiencing for these last six years or so since the time jump and that’s gonna be really cool to see.”

