Will More ‘Walking Dead’ Characters Crossover to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’?

As the blossoming Walking Dead Universe continues to expand, there lies the opportunity for more cross-pollination between mothership series The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

Walking Dead veteran Morgan (Lennie James) boarded the Texas-set fourth season of Fear last year, and will soon be joined by Dwight (Austin Amelio) when the former Savior-turned-mole makes his way to the spinoff in its fifth season this summer.

The most recent season of Fear flirted with a major crossover when Morgan and company — including new allies Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) — intended to journey to Virginia to join the settlements overseen by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) before the flagship series underwent an 18-month time skip separating seasons Eight and Nine.

The Walking Dead Season Nine is now set another six years beyond that point, jumping forward immediately after Rick’s disappearance, and Morgan’s ensemble presumably never reached Alexandria during that time frame.

That crew instead elected to remain in the west, serving as a traveling band of goodwill ambassadors guided by a cache of tapes belonging to video documentarian Althea (Maggie Grace) to help strangers in need.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang previously confirmed with Deadline Season Nine would not host nor participate in any crossover, but admitted she’s not privy to the larger scope of plans affecting the wider Walking Dead franchise, which falls under the purview of brand chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“But you know, I had to take a sec, for it’s like reset in my brain to answer that because [there are] so many things going on in The Walking Dead universe now,” Kang said.

“Only some of which I hear a bit about, some of which is kind of picking along elsewhere, although we’re all in the same building. I’m just excited to see what else happens in the universe. If that comes up however, well, I’ll roll with it.”

Some have speculated the quiet departure of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) teed the Hilltop leader for a jump to the other side of the country after Siddiq (Avi Nash) said only Maggie was “someplace far,” helping Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with an unnamed new community.

But that explanation used to explain Maggie’s absence wasn’t birthed out of Cohan’s jump to the other Walking Dead series, but was instead used to explain away Cohan boarding newly-launched ABC series Whiskey Cavalier.

Another theory hypothesized the Fear group have ties to the disappearance and presumed death of Rick, who will next resurface in a Lincoln-led trilogy of movies set to delve into the mystery behind the helicopter group.

Though The Walking Dead Season Ten will mark the final season for Michonne star Danai Gurira, Michonne is suspected to transition into the movie side of the franchise and not jump to Fear.

Daryl star Norman Reedus and Carol star Melissa McBride have each inked three-year franchise deals with options to appear outside the flagship series, but should those options be exercised, the last-remaining Season One stars are more likely to appear in the Rick Grimes movies rather than shift to Fear.

With first the addition of Morgan and now Dwight to Fear, the two series are linked now more than ever; but even as Fear serves as a fresh playground used to explore characters who otherwise may be swallowed by the expansive ensemble on its sister series, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss said in August they’re “really just focused on telling our stories on Fear the Walking Dead.”

“It’s a big universe, and certainly anything is possible,” Goldberg continued, adding “more crossovers could happen, but that could be someone else from the Walking Dead universe… it could be someone from the past on Fear the Walking Dead. That’s one of the exciting things about working in this world and universe. It is ever-expanding, and the possibilities continue to grow and grow for who might pop up.”

A crossover with The Walking Dead‘s Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) was teased with a noticeable Easter egg tucked away in Althea’s tapes, hinting she encountered Abraham and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in their past travels through Texas before they linked up with Rick Grimes’ pack; should Cudlitz reprise the role, a viewing of that tape or a flashback would allow for a mini-crossover.

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead next link up when Amelio’s Dwight joins Season Five of the spinoff, due out this summer on AMC. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c.

