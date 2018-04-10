Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wearing A ‘Walking Dead’ Season 9 Spoiler?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan might be spoiling Negan’s future on The Walking Dead with his current appearance.

The actor is in the midst of a press tour, promoting his and Dwayne Johnson’s new Rampage movie. However, Morgan might be wearing a big ole spoiler for The Walking Dead Season Nine on his face. As seen in the video above, Morgan has grown quite a beard during The Walking Dead production’s off-season. Should the beard be a piece of his appearance for The Walking Dead Season Nine, which begins production in a few weeks, the AMC show would be following its source material and giving Negan the post-All Out War time jump look.

Check out some tweets from fans who are beginning to suspect Morgan’s Rampage press tour beard is actually a costume piece for The Walking Dead Season Nine.

Mr Delorian is trying to rally his fellow Walking Dead fans, claiming Morgan is “growing the beard for old man Negan.” Old Man Negan, however, should not become a term just like “Old Man Rick” did following the Season Eight trailer. There is only one “Old Man” story and it’s Logan’s of the X-Men.

Wondering if he’s growing out that beard for future!Negan. — Jessica 🐾 (@jessicatNY) April 7, 2018

Jessica had the same suspicison. “Wondering if he’s growing out that beard for future Negan,” she wrote. “Future Negan.” That’s a more appropriate phrase to describe the character seen in The Walking Dead comics.

Seeing @JDMorgan with that beard makes me happy cause that means he’s gearing up for prison Negan which means Rick and him are about to become BFFs ❤️ https://t.co/sO3gRCznvo — Tyler Tennell (@tennell_owns) April 5, 2018

Less than Monty went straight to the source for answers but hasn’t gotten any yet. “Growing the beard for next season?” the fan asked, in response to a tweet with Morgan’s beard on display.

Growing the beard for next season???? — Less than Monty (@Lessthanmonty) April 9, 2018

With only one episode left in The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, Morgan’s Negan is becoming a part of him. The character he plays in Rampage shows several similar traits as his Walking Dead villain. “Oh, f— yeah!” Morgan said. “There was some physicality, that I think definitely,” Morgan said. “In watching the film last night, I thought, ‘Oh, lord!’ Yeah, for sure, but understand I was shooting The Walking Dead while I was shooting the movie. So, there might a bit of crossover.”

Rampage opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.