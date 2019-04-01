‘The Walking Dead’ Star Calls Negan A “Hero”

The Walking Dead‘s cast members seem to be coming around to the former villain Negan. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character definitively launched a redemption arc in the show’s Season Nine finale when he risked his life to rescue Judith from getting lost in the snow storm. The extra effort made by Negan is enough to earn praise from Judith actress Cailey Fleming.

“I know it’s fake snow but to me it’s real snow,” Fleming said in the featurette video above which takes fans behind the scenes of the AMC zombie show’s Season Nine finale. “I’m like about to freeze to death. So, he’s like, Hero Negan. He’s funny. He’s nice. He doesn’t leave you out. Like, if you’re sitting there, he’ll come up to you and start a conversation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hero Negan? Did you ever think you would hear those words after this character took out so many beloved characters from the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom communities throughout Season Seven and Season Eight? Well, the AMC series is only following its comic book source material which is in the midst of what looks like a redemption arc for Negan.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed to ComicBook.com that the AMC series will follow such a story as it progresses into Season 10.

“As somebody who’s working at ComicBook.com, you know what comes in the comic,” Kang said. “There’s some really interesting story for Negan moving forward, and we’re going to kind of play with our version of it, but we just thought what is the way in which Negan gets out of prison in our world, and how is that similar to or different from the comic book version? So this all plays in his story moving forward.”

Negan actor Morgan chimes in in the video above, leaving out any commentary on Negan’s possible redemption arc, but sharing enthusiasm for the impressive production of the show’s Season Nine finale. “It looks awesome. Its legit,” Morgan said of the snow. “You always worry that fake snow is gonna look like fake snow and, my god, it looked like a blizzard.”

As for Judith actress Fleming, Morgan has the utmost admiration. “I adore Cailey,” Morgan said. He’s worked with her in several scenes throughout Season Nine, often times offering opportunities for both cast member to bring out the best in one another and their respective characters. “She’s one of the best actresses on our show, already.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.