‘The Walking Dead’: Negan’s Introduction Left the Cast Physically Sick

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos says many of her co-stars fell ill from low temperatures when filming the death scenes of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“It was the most challenging but also the most rewarding for, I think, all of us. It was very cold, it was very emotionally exhausting. A lot of us got physically sick,” the Rosita actress said at San Jose Fan Fest when asked about the most challenging scene to film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got a cold, my immune system was just shot from just expelling everything that I had. But I think it ended up like one of the best deaths.”

Steven Ogg, who played Savior number two Simon, said previously the scene that played out in the Season Six finale and the Season Seven opener was a ten-day shoot that left the lineup of potential victims with sore knees from kneeling before the bat-swinging bad guy.

“Like that week, or ten days we shot, it was pretty incredible,” Ogg said.

“It was freezing cold, and of course at that time, I was just Simon wearing his short sleeve shirt. It’s like, ‘f— this this, it’s freezing, I’m not that tough, I want Negan’s coat.’ Jeffrey is all bundled up, but then when we went to shoot, when we came back to it, it was warm. And of course, then I was like, ‘Yeah!’”

“The stuff that a lot of times that you consider or think would be the hardest for us, is the stuff that we have the most fun doing,” Cudlitz said at Fan Fest.

“Because it’s emotional and there’s conflict and there’s all this stuff between the characters, and you think, ‘holy crap, that must have been difficult to do.’ And it was, but that’s the stuff we kind of live for.”

Seth Gilliam, whose Father Gabriel was not present for the initial Negan lineup, said his most challenging moment came when he was captured by new girlfriend Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who strapped the priest to a board and nearly fed him to a walker in 904, “The Obliged.”

“It’s nothing to compare to that, it was maybe all of six minutes of being tied to a board, but it was being tied down in the sun and not being able to move. But it suddenly made me very much like, ‘alright, f— this show,’” Gilliam said with a laugh.