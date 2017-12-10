Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loved Saying This Vulgar Line On ‘The Walking Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan doesn’t have the carte blanche to be as foul-mouthed as his R-rated comic book counterpart, but the TV-MA The Walking Dead lets the villain indulge in vulgarity now and again — opportunities Morgan relishes.

“That was my favorite episode, because I got to say my favorite line. I love saying that line, and I love saying it to Andrew Lincoln” @JDMorgan #WSCNJ pic.twitter.com/heBqZlxOr1 — Walker Stalker Con (@WalkrStalkrCon) December 9, 2017

Appearing at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey, Morgan recounted his favorite line of the entire show: a crude insult launched Rick Grimes‘ way in 7×04, “Service.”

“That was one of my favorite episodes, mostly because I got to say my most favorite line in the history of the show at the end of that episode to Ricky Dicky Doo Dah,” Morgan said. “And we know what it is, right? ‘I just slid my [d—k] down your throat and you thanked me for it.’”

“I kinda love saying that line,” Morgan admitted, chuckling. “I loved saying that line so much, and I loved saying that line to Andy Lincoln so much, before the day started he called me, and he was like, ‘Dude, you can do the scene one time. You can say it one time!’ Cut to take 47. ‘Oh, did I mess that up again? I better get another one!’”



The moment came when Negan and the Saviors came to Alexandria to collect their tribute, robbing Alexandria of food, luxury items and weapons. Negan forced a statement of gratitude out of the Alexandrian leader, having told Rick he won’t leave until he’s obliged. A then-compliant Rick conceded through gritted teeth, muttering, “Thank you,” resulting in Negan’s profane remark.

It was one of the few exact page-to-screen translations allowed to Morgan’s live-action Negan, considering the restrictions the villain is under on the show: in the comics, Negan spews the “F-word” every other syllable, a freedom currently not given to AMC’s hit series.

With The Walking Dead now allowed two uncensored F-bombs a season, Negan could drop his coveted F-dash-dash-dash word soon enough.

The Walking Dead airs its extended mid-season finale Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

