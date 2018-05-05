Georgia Governor Shares ‘The Walking Dead’ Set Photo With Norman Reedus

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal shared a photo taken from the set of The Walking Dead season 9, offering a look at yet another new location for the zombie series.

“Just another day at the office for @wwwbigbaldhead and myself,” Deal wrote on Twitter Friday, tagging star Norman Reedus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Proud to be the home of @WalkingDead_AMC and to host the cast and crew at the capitol as they filmed this week. We are glad Georgia is on your mind!”

Deal is seen posed with the Daryl Dixon actor within the Georgia State Capitol building, which has been transformed into an overturned mess reflective of the show’s apocalyptic setting.

Set photos released online yesterday revealed this season Rick Grimes and camp will be headed into the city — likely nearby Washington, DC — a setting relatively unexplored in the show, mostly set in and around leafy woods.

The show films exclusively in Georgia, mainly in Senoia and Atlanta, as boasted by the Peach State’s official Tourism & Travel site. Georgia acts as a stand in for Alexandria, Virginia, where the survivors have resided since season 5.

Other set photos from the area, including the outside of the Judicial Building in Atlanta, Georgia, show a dilapidated hellscape to be explored possibly in the season 9 premiere. The newest season went in front of cameras April 30 under Walking Dead vet and executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directs the season opener.

This season sees most of its major characters with revamped looks, including dramatic changes for Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) most of all, who seems to have lost an eye to his season 8 sickness.

The Walking Dead will likely have undergone a time jump of at least two years by the time audiences next see the Alexandria Safe Zone and its residents, including Michonne (Danai Gurira), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), Hilltop denizens Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Jesus (Tom Payne), and the Kingdom’s Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

AMC has yet to announce a release date for The Walking Dead season 9, but the show is expected to launch its newest 16-episode run this October.