The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus’ Injury Confirmed to Be Concussion

Reports emerged earlier this week that The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus had suffered an injury that prevented him from attending a fan convention this coming weekend, with his representative confirming to Deadline that he suffered a head injury on the set of the AMC series. Luckily, Reedus is recovering from the concussion he suffered, though as an integral component of the zombie series’ final season, production on The Walking Dead will last a few days longer than initially expected. It’s unclear, however, whether he suffered the concussion while filming anything for the program or merely while on set.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reedus’ spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen confirmed to the outlet. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon.Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

Understandably, the initial announcement about Reedus drew concern from fans, due to its ambiguity. The announcement on the Fandemic Tour’s Instagram post read, “Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming. We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let’s send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

While concussions are clearly cause for concern, fans are surely relieved that his accident wasn’t as grave as the initial announcement made it seem.

Despite The Walking Dead coming to an official end, fans won’t have to say goodbye to Reedus’ Daryl anytime soon, as he’s set to be the focal point of a new spin-off series.

“There’s many layers of approvals and things, but [it’s meant to be] a little lighter. Not in a way that feels frivolous, but I think like all of us are looking to have fun in that world,” showrunner Angela Kang described of the new spinoff. “It’s a road show — I hope I can say that — and so I think it will feel distinct. It’s definitely something that Norman and Melissa [McBride] and I and Scott have all talked about, what we crave tonally.”

