‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Scars

The episode begins with Michonne slaughtering walkers near a swamp. Music accompanies her journey. It appears she is looking for Rick’s body but she discovers his iconic colt python on the ground. She is visibly several months pregnant. On the ground near the river, she finds a walker which resembles Rick in its outfit. Daryl comes out of the woods to tell her, “He ain’t out here. I followed this to the ocean and back. Ain’t nothing out there either.”

Michonne is struggling to sleep because the baby has been kicking the s— out of her each morning. She wants Daryl to come back to Alexandria but he wants to find something first. “I ain’t gon’ stop looking,” he tells her. “Not ever.” Neither of them are okay with being alone.

Back in Alexandria in the present timeline, Michonne puts Rick’s gun in a box for Judith. She sees Aaron approaching through the window. He escorts her to the gate where Daryl is waiting with Henry, Connie, and Lydia. Aaron doesn’t want to let her in but Michonne insists she trusts Daryl. She makes the call to open the gate.

Suddenly in the past, Scott and Rosita have found some kids who are brought into Alexandria. One girl says, “Michonne?” and she recognizes her back, calling her Jocelyn.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

In the present timeline, Henry’s wound is treated in Alexandria’s infirmary. Daryl will head to the Kingdom to inform Carol of what is happening.

Aaron informs Michonne that there is no sign of Daryl having been tracked.

In the past, Jocelyn rushes out of the infirmary and tries to run back to her people. She ultimately asks Michonne for help. Michonne leads a group through a dark building. It’s Eugene, Rosita, Aaron, and Gabriel plus some of the younger newcomers who arrived at Alexandria. They walk past signs for butcher instructions before finding a bunch of younger kids.

Now, Lydia is telling Henry she likes his wound and the scar it will leave. Michonne wants to talk with Lydia. She explains that she doesn’t like risking other people’s lives. She hints that Lydia should be willing to leave here on her own as a means to protect them from the Whisperers.

In Alexandria, Judith and Daryl talk about wanting to help people. Daryl doesn’t want to stay in Alexandria. Judith says she’s heard the stories about fighting the Saviors and winning but Daryl insists she hasn’t heard “all the stories.” She questions him on what Rick would do in this situation.

In the past, Gabriel and others entertain the group of kids who have been welcomed into Alexandria. Michonne wishes Rick “could see this.” She stands in the kitchen talking with Jocelyn, impressed by the kids, and hearing about how none of the adults in this group made it. Michonne is ultimately going out to look for Rick.

In the present, Aaron recalls telling Daryl he would make a great father. They say goodbye to Michonne. Judith waves goodbye from afar. Michonne isn’t ready to tell her about the past.

In the past, Michonne leads a group to the house where Jocelyn was watching a slumber party with the kids. They discover it is empty, as is the entire Alexandria pantry, and the entire new group is gone. The infirmary was raided, as well, and an Alexandria was killed. They seem to have fled through the sewer system.

In the present time, RJ and Judith eat dinner with Michonne. Judith doesn’t finish. She goes to her room instead. Later, Michonne wakes up with her “X” scar exposed. During the day, she goes to Negan with questions about Judith. Negan explains that he tells her stories about Carl, Rick, and others. He has also told her about Glenn and Abraham. Judith hates that they don’t let people into Alexandria. Michonne gets triggered and tells Negan not to criticize her parenting but Negan agrees that she is smart and impressive because she is “exactly like her mother.”

Michonne rushes home and finds a note fro Judith about having to go.

In the past, Daryl and Michonne are searching for Judith. Daryl wants her to take it easy given the pregnancy. Michonne is blaming herself for Judith’s kidnapping.

Michonne comes across one of the kids and he draws a knife upon seeing her. Daryl finds Michonne in a hallway, surrounded by the kids with weapons drawn. He takes an arrow to the chest and Michonne is knocked out. Both are woken up bound in the building. Jocelyn watches as the kids brand Daryl and Michonne with “X” marks.

Daryl and Michonne free themselvesand go after Judith. The kids run out with her while two stay back to kill Michonne. After cutting her prgnant stomach, she gets her hands on a sword and the kids flee. Michonne chases and has an encounter with Jocelyn, having to kill her.

The kids are now surrounding Michonne. She offers to welcome them to Alexandria but their new leader orders them to kill the children and fight her. She has to slice through them to get to Judith. Daryl ses the pile of bodies on the ground as Michonne approaches the last the kid.

He gives up and runs. Judith emerges from the trailer where she was being held. She is followeed by the rest of Alexandria’s kids.

In the present, Michonne maniacally puts down walkers on her search for Judith, who is clearly capable in putting down walkers — until she isn’t. Michonne saves her and says, “We need to talk.”

Michonne finally opens up to Judith about what happened with the kids. Judith, however, remembered all of it. “Loving someone means doing whatever it takes to keep them safe, right?” Judith said. “When did we stop loving Daryl and Maggie? Carol? The King?”

“We didn’t,” Michonne says.

“Then why does it feel that way?” Judith asks.

In the past, Daryl and Michonne return to Alexandria with the kids who are reuniting with their families.

In the present, Michonne admits she was scared more than ever when Judith was missing. As a result, she decided to make Alexandria about only the people who lived here. “You are right,” Michonne declares. “We have to protect the people we love. All the people we love. And we will.”

They were having the conversation at Carl’s grave.

Later, the ride out of Alexandria in a wagon. They come across Daryl’s group and decide they’re all going to head to Kingdom. The Whisperers, however, are watching from the woods as everyone arrives for the fair. “We must tell Alpha,” one declares.