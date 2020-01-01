The Walking Dead Reveals First Look at Michonne in Second Half of Season 10

We can’t end the year on a down note and AMC is letting the hype train leave the station early for the return of The Walking Dead. The first official photo from the midseason premiere for The Walking Dead season 10 has been released online, offering a look at where Michonne finds herself when the series returns in just a few short weeks. Take a peek at the photo below.

The Walking Dead revealed the new photo first posted on TV Line, showing Danai Gurira‘s Michonne and Kevin Carroll’s Virgil in as they search for weapons on an island naval base. With these weapons, the survivors will be able to end their war against the Whisperers and their walker herd, but it will take some work. It’s unclear how many more episodes Gurira will appear in the tenth season of the series before departing, but her end has been planned since the new season was being written.

“It was overwhelming,” Gurira told ComicBook.com about her final day on set. “I mean, I haven’t talked about it yet because we haven’t really said I was done yet, so it was kinda just talking about it for the first time now but it was really overwhelming, the love. They got me because I thought I was going home.”

Gurira’s exit from the television show in Season 10 could transition into the franchise’s planned trilogy of movies which will be led by returning Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln. The Walking Dead producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple previously indicated that there might be plans in place for her to appear in the films which are set for theatrical release through partners Universal Pictures.

“I just think it makes sense. We want to do a theatrical expression of The Walking Dead,” Gimple said. “That is something that feels like a movie, because we’ve been making little movies for years and years and years, and we know that we can have great stories to tell on the screen. And Rick-slash-Andy give us that opportunity to start out of the gate in a really amazing way.”

The Walking Dead season 10 returns with new episodes February 23 on AMC. The official synopsis for the second half of the season reads: “Our group of survivors are trapped… some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief — all orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.’

“But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.”