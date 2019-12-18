New The Walking Dead Game Actually Looks Pretty Good

A trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners video game has been released online and it looks like it could be the first good first person shooter based on Robert Kirkman’s zombie apocalypse comics. The game is a joint effort between The Walking Dead comic publisher Skybound and Skydance Interactive. The Walking Dead has not had much luck in quality on the video game front outside of Telltale’s The Walking Dead game series. Based on the gameplay trailer seen in the video above, Skybound might have a high-quality first person game set in their beloved zombie apocalypse seen in comics, games, TV, and (soon) the movies.

Before the trailer comes to an end, a character who bears a striking resemblance to Ezekiel actor Khary Payton shows up but it is not Payton nor his Ezekiel character. The game seems to be based on wholly new characters. It is unclear whether or not characters fans are familiar with from the comics, TV series, or other games are going to pop up in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, Overkill’s The Walking Dead built quite a bit of hype among fans, promising great graphics and big gameplay features. However, the title released on PC and was dead on arrival with critics and gamers, ultimately, never getting released on XBox and PlayStation consoles. This time, the first-person experience is going to be a virtual reality system release.

“It has been years since the outbreak,” the game’s official site says about the game. “The once great city of New Orleans is now submerged in flood water, surrounded by unending herds of walkers and torn apart by warfare between the remaining survivors. Explore this expansive world as you fight your way through humans and walkers, scavenge weapons and supplies, make brutal moral choices, and uncover a mystery that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.”

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is currently planned for a release on the PC platform via the Oculus Rift, but more news on other compatible headsets is said to be coming soon. It’s scheduled to release on January 23, 2020