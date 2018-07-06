Full ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ San Diego Comic-Con Plans Revealed

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will aim to take over San Diego Comic-Con with their Hall H panels and activities on the show floor.

Fear the Walking Dead will kick off the zombie shows’ panels in Hall H at 11:15 am on Friday, July 20th. It will be immediately followed by The Walking Dead panel at 12:15 pm. Fear the Walking Dead will be offering a look at the second half of its fourth season while The Walking Dead will showcase the first glimpses of its ninth season.

Fear the Walking Dead panelists include cast members Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman, along with Executive Producers and Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Executive Producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert.

The Walking Dead panelists include cast members Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with Executive Producer and Showrunner Angela Kang, Executive Producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Make- up Supervisor Greg Nicotero.

Both panels will be moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Dead Quarters,” the official fan zone of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead and will be an experience available to fans in attendance of San Diego Comic-Con. The immersive experience will feature a curated walk through of settings from both series, including The Walking Dead‘s Sanctuary and a thrilling 22-foot zombie slide, inspired by the one in Fear, as well as photo opportunities with the walker composter and Negan’s “flaming Lucille,” among other activities.

There will also be a booth activation for The Walking Dead: Our World, AMC and Next Games’ new location-based, augmented reality mobile game, which launches on July 12th. Convention attendees will have an opportunity to play the game in a unique Walking Dead-themed setting, fighting walkers with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and other characters from the series. In celebration of Comic-Con, The Walking Dead: Our World will also offer players an exclusive, limited-time “Comic-Con Special Encounter” in-game activation, which will reward players with guaranteed “Rare” or “Epic” characters from The Walking Dead series to add to their collections in the game.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.