Norman Reedus Teases Daryl and Negan Team Up in The Walking Dead Season 10

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus hints Daryl and jailed ex-Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) “might need each other” at some point in Season 10.

“I like what Jeffrey’s doing with the character this year. It’s a completely different character than we’ve seen before,” Reedus said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I think there’s a mutual understanding between those two characters. I think they might need each other at some point. It’s such a weird world, ’cause some of the bad guys are the good guys, and the good guys are the bad guys, and everybody thinks they’re doing the right thing. I mean, we’ve all killed people. We’ve all done crazy things, so maybe there will be a time where we need him.”

And it just could be “big, bald badass” Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) who “might be the reason” they unite, Reedus teased. “I love working with Jeff. I’ve known him for a long, long time. It’s pretty awesome.”

The Season 10 trailer also reveals Negan is at one point freed from solitary confinement and partnered with a hesitant Aaron (Ross Marquand), who was present the night a baseball bat-swinging Negan viciously murdered Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) so many years ago.

In the Walking Dead comic books, Negan pledged his loyalty to Alexandria leader Rick Grimes when he murdered Alpha and gifted Rick her decapitated head.

Later, when Alpha’s second in command Beta led a swarm of walkers in an attack against the walled community in revenge, Negan risked his life to save a disabled and overwhelmed Rick from the invading horde. To their shared disbelief, Rick and Negan worked together to fight their way through the walkers — a partnership that climaxed with Rick repaying the favor by saving Negan’s life.

Could a similar turn of events unfold in the show? When asked if Daryl could forgive but not forget what Negan did, Reedus answered, “Probably.”

For Daryl, it could help mend the lingering guilt he’s felt over Glenn’s death for a near decade. But according to Reedus’ former co-star Yeun, Daryl was never to blame.

“No,” Yeun answered at Walker Stalker Con London earlier this year when asked if Daryl got Glenn killed over his assault on Negan.

“I think nobody would have just sat there and taken all that, whoever it was. So I don’t know, it seems like you can’t even blame anything. It’s just what happened.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.