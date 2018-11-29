‘The Walking Dead’ Already Planning Season 10

Having wrapped production on its ninth season, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is already looking to the future.

“It feels great,” Kang told ComicBook.com of her first year as showrunner. “It’s such a whirlwind when we’re making the season, so it just whipped by. And obviously we’re still in post on the second half of the season, and we’ve got some exciting stuff coming up, so that’s really fun to work on, but I’m glad that the first season is out there and that fans seem to be responding well to it, and we appreciate it. Everybody worked really hard this season.”

The series is set to air its Mid-Season Nine finale on Sunday night, the last episode of 2018 before a return for eight more in early 2019. As the back half of the current season finishes airing, the cast and crew are expected to head back to the Atlanta area for work on more episodes.

“I’m already working on season 10 stuff,” Kang admits. “Yeah, trying to get a little bit of a jump on it, so after I do this round of press calls today I’m actually gonna jump back in with a couple of my senior writers and we’re gonna talk about some stuff, just because it’s like we want to get a head start on things. But it’s sort of like the process doesn’t end on our side of it, because it takes about a year and a half to make a season of the show, but we always air about the same time every year, so there’s always about like a half a year overlap.”

Among the cast members expected to be working in Georgia next year is Maggie actress Lauren Cohan, who recently walked away from the series in favor of an endeavor with ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier show.

“We will hopefully come back to Maggie’s story in Season 10,” Kang said. “Lauren and I have been texting about some things, and we’re hopefully gonna schedule a conversation, but Georgie’s group is definitely out there in the world doing some stuff, and I have some notion of what they’re up to. They may also be part of the universe in general. That’s really up to Scott [Gimple], but we’ll see how it all plays out. In our minds, there’s a lot of things going on in the world around our characters and the way that it intersects with our story, that’s part of what we’re talking about currently.”

However, don’t expect to see Andrew Lincoln return to the series as Rick Grimes. The actor will instead be reprising the role for a trilogy of movies somewhere else in the Dead universe.

