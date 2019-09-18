The Walking Dead Season 10 Gets a Rick Grimes Fan Poster

The Walking Dead has been releasing character portraits and promo images for its upcoming tenth season left and right. Of course, absent from those photos is Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes. The main character of the series and lead actor since its first episode made an exit in Season 9, flying off in a helicopter to an unknown destination which will be explored in theaters at an unknown date. Still, fans miss Rick on the TV series and have now added him to the Season 10 key art to imagine what it might be like to have the fearless leader heading into the new episodes.

The photo was made by a fan and posted to Reddit. The yellow and red color scheme has been a part of the promos featuring the likes of Daryl, Michonne, Carol, and others. Now, the TWD banner can be imagined with Rick Grimes on it, using a photo from the most recent Season 9.

Check out Rick’s Season 10 fan poster below…

The Walking Dead movies starring Andrew Lincoln have not yet gone into production. While Lincoln’s character was originally announced to be telling a story through a trilogy of films, Lincoln is only currently signed on for one movie. Production on that movie may begin as soon as November should the script get to a proper place by then. Set photos from the production involving both AMC Studios and Universal Studios would then provide the first look at Rick Grimes since he flew away from Alexandria with Jadis.

In the mean time, fans can look forward to the tenth season of The Walking Dead, which will tie into the story being told in those movies before its sixteen episode run comes to an end.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead reads. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

What do you want to see in Season 10 of The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.