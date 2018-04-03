Andrew Lincoln Reveals ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Details

The Walking Dead Season Eight finale is gearing up to be on of the show’s most rewarding episodes to date, if Andrew Lincoln‘s teases are any indication.

The actor who has played Rick Grimes since the show’s first episode opened up about Episode 8×16, which will conclude the All Out War saga, but also plant seeds for the open-ended future of the AMC zombie show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would say this is a smorgasbord,” Lincoln told EW. “I think you’ve got everything in this one. It’s quite an unusual structure, but it’s very emotional, I hope, because that’s what I felt [while filming]. It’s epic.”

Part of what will make the episode so “epic” is the setting. Rather than going the traditional route of ending the war at the Hilltop, Alexandria, or Sanctuary community with a particular invasion, the show might just have a Braveheart moment with an open-field showdown between Rick and Negan.

“The location we shot at was phenomenal and unusual,” Lincoln said. “I hope that it’s going to look on screen as good as it felt when we were shooting there.”

Still, the nearly three-year-long saga which has pitted Rick against Negan and the Saviors concluding does not mean the show itself will be done telling stories for these characters. “It does feel like it completes something,” Lincoln said. “But it also does feel that it offers a lot of interesting story arcs for the future, which is quite unusual.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Carol actress Melissa McBride expressed similar excitement regarding the finale and future threads it presents to The Walking Dead. “What can I say about the finale?” McBride said. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

One thread The Walking Dead will present is Morgan’s journey to Fear the Walking Dead, which will be revealed immediately following The Walking Dead Season Eight premiere and screened in theaters through Fathom Events.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.