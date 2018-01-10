‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoiled by ‘Fear’ Photos?

The first photos of Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead’s fourth season contain spoilers, one way or another, for The Walking Dead Season Eight.

At some point during his journey, Morgan Jones will set an apocalyptic path for collision with Madison Clark and company. The photos, originally released by EW, see Morgan in a pair of scenarios which offer the first real insight to the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As Morgan Jones steps into the world of FTWD, he’ll be continuing the journey he began on The Walking Dead way back in the pilot,” new co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said. “Ian and I were huge fans of the character when Lennie James first brought him to life back then, again when he returned in season 3, and finally when he became a series regular in season 6.”

Be warned, potential spoilers follow as we dig into the pair of new photos!

Before or After

The first photo packs a number of spoilers which will indicate either the survival or demise of Morgan Jones.

Based on Chambliss’ description, one might assume the Morgan Jones seen in Fear the Walking Dead Season Four will be the character who went missing from The Walking Dead as Rick Grimes headed into Atlanta. The outfit in the photo above seems consistent with Morgan’s apparel in the first season.

However, in Morgan’s hand is his favorite weapon: the spear. The spear was adopted by Morgan in The Walking Dead‘s fifth season during a flashback episode unveiling his encounter with Eastman and taking on the “all life is precious” creed. Later, in Season Seven, Morgan would sharpen that spear and set out on a warpath against Negan and the Saviors.

It’s possible Season One Morgan is continuing his pre-“Clear” journey and simply carrying a spear similar to the one The Walking Dead fans have become accustomed to. The safe bet, however, seems to be Morgan will be seen in Fear the Walking Dead during a time beyond the events of The Walking Dead Season Eight, thus meaning he survives the “All Out War” culmination.

Either way, the truck has “TEXAS” stamped on its door, indicating the location is consistent with that of production for the new episodes.

Season Five Garb?

Morgan’s look from Season Five of The Walking Dead became unforgettable when the AMC series tagged a post-credits scene to an episode to tease his return.

After another two-year absence, Morgan removed a hood and mask to be revealed as following Rick Grimes’ path. The outfit in this second photo is consistent with the outfit Morgan wore on his solo journey. In his hand is the same spear, as well, though both ends are not visible, so its pointed days may or may not be taking place.

In Morgan’s solo journey days, he was wearing gloves and beige scarf. It was a slightly different look by comparison to this one but they photos point to either possible flashbacks for the character or a continuation beyond The Walking Dead Season Eight. Based on some of the clues, such as the props and locations, the latter continues to seem the more likely scenario.

The Springboard

Lennie James recently opened up about the transition to Fear the Walking Dead, hinting towards a continuation of Morgan’s story which will be prompted by events to come in The Walking Dead Season Eight.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

[Embed id=50195]Fear the Walking Dead (TVShow: fear-the-walking-dead)[/Embed]