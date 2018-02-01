New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B Trailer Released

A new trailer for the back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season has made its way online.

The new teaser sees tensions reach an all time high as the Saviors prepare to march on Rick’s group for what appears to be one last time. Such a theme matches that of the newly released key art promoting the new episodes, dubbing the back eight “The Last Stand.” Oddly enough, there is little mention of Carl Grimes or his sudden death in the trailer. He is quickly shown being carried away from a fire in the trailer’s opening moments.

“It’s time to finish the fight,” the trailer promises. Rick Grimes also makes a promise of his own. “It’s already too late,” he tells an apparent enemy. “This is where you die.”

The trailer does promise the return of Enid after being caught by the Oceanside community in the Mid-Season Eight premiere which is a bright spot for fans of Team Family. Eugene, however, appears to be continuing his villainous turn by crafting bullets for the Saviors rather than attempting to escape with Father Gabriel an Doctor Carson.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

“[Rick has] lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.