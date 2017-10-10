‘The Walking Dead’ Props Donated to Smithsonian Museum

The Walking Dead has officially cemented its place in history, becoming a part of the Smithsonian Museum’s displays.

The AMC series, created by Robert Kirkman in the form of a comic book by the same title in 2003, donated a number of iconic costumes, props, and memorabilia to the Smithsonian Museum on Tuesday with a number of cast and crew members on hand to celebrate.

Among the new displays being dubbed “artifacts” are Hershel Greene’s prop head from Season Four, molded after Scott Wilson’s portrayal of the character, along with a “bicycle girl” prosthetic, Carl and Glenn’s early costumes, Michonne’s sword, Daryl’s crossbow, and Merle’s knife hand.

Couldn’t be more proud that our work on THE WALKING DEAD has become part of cultural history at the Smithsonian. Very proud of all of the talented sculptors, mold makers, designers, painters and make up artists that have worked tirelessly for the last 8 years. This is a tribute to all make up fx artists! https://americanhistory.si.edu/blog/walking-dead-joins-collection @knb_efx A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

“Couldn’t be more proud that our work on The Walking Dead has become part of cultural history at the Smithsonian,” The Walking Dead executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero wrote in an Instagram post. “Very proud of all of the talented sculptors, mold makers, designers, painters and make up artists that have worked tirelessly for the last 8 years. “

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus is quite excited about the achievement, as well.

my crossbow was put on display at the friggin SMITHSONIAN too. 😍😍😍😍😎 A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

“My crossbow was put on display at the friggin Smithsonian too,” Reedus wrote.

Showrunner Scott Gimple also shared a few photos from the event, showcasing the cast of The Walking Dead as they suited up to donate the show’s artifacts.

A monumental day of TWD at the @amhistorymuseum. pic.twitter.com/hedsIMPNoQ — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) October 10, 2017

“A monumental day of TWD at the [Smithsonian],” Gimple wrote.

The monumental moments will only continue for the AMC series. The Season Eight premiere, which is less than two weeks away, will mark 100 overall episodes for The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.