‘The Walking Dead’ Producer Has Unique Spinoff Plans

The Walking Dead‘s ever-expanding universe might be getting a lot colder, if Greg Nicotero has his way.

The executive producer of the AMC show and its Fear the Walking Dead sibling series has a unique idea for another potential spinoff series. In fact, he went as far his idea but it has, at least for now, been shut down because of its level of difficulty.

“The one thing that the comic book does great [is] when they introduce the cold weather and the winter,” Nicotero told Fandom. “I had even written some webisodes that took place with a frozen zombie herd. And I think that our hopes are — my hopes — would be that we would get into an entirely different location, like a cold weather scenario. Because frozen zombies are f–ing awesome. Until they thaw out and then you’re screwed. Because they would freeze and thaw out, and they would be fine.”

The Walking Dead TV series managed to overlook the frozen walkers by featuring a time jump which skipped the winter months in Alexandria, Virginia. Should Nicotero’s wish ever come true, though, the frozen spinoff series would not be taking place domestically.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if it’s a stateside setting. “We’ve done a good job of allowing our audience to populate the US and I think there’s a lot more opportunities outside of the US for a zombie show.”

AMC moved Scott Gimple to the role of Chief Content Officer recently, hiring Angela Kang to take his place as showrunner on The Walking Dead beginning with Season Nine. Gimple’s new role calls for him to oversee the entire Dead universe, including potential future spinoffs. The network may, in fact, have plans to continue expanding its zombie world with more titles.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.