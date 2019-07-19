Third The Walking Dead Series Gets New Synopsis

New details from the untitled third Walking Dead series were revealed Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, including an official synopsis released by AMC:

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there,” TWD chief content officer and spinoff co-creator Scott Gimple said from Hall H.

“The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in Season 7 of The Walking Dead and again in [Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 episode] ‘The End of Everything,’ and now we’re about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects.”

Early details from the project, now shooting in Virginia, revealed the series would center on two young female protagonists and tell the story of the first generation raised after the fall of civilization.

“These kids can grow up in a place of comfort and security, but they leave everything on a dangerous quest, and are being pursued by adults on their own,” Gimple teased. “We’ll see kids become heroes and some become villains. We’re going to open up a whole new world of TWD.”

The new spinoff — created by Gimple with TWD veteran Matthew Negrete, who will serve as showrunner — also unveiled its young stars Friday: the cast includes Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton and Hal Cumpston as Silas.

The 10-episode freshman season of the untitled Walking Dead series will premiere on AMC in 2020. The cabler will first debut the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 August 11 and The Walking Dead Season 10 October 6.