“More Death” Guaranteed Before ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Ends

The Walking Dead Season Eight isn’t done killing characters just yet.

Primed for a big episode in Sunday’s Dead or Alive Or, the eleventh of The Walking Dead‘s current batch, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam only needs two words to tease the episodes which round out Season Eight: “More death.”

The list of characters killed in The Walking Dead Season Eight includes Jordan Woods-Robinson’s Eric, the CGI tiger Shiva, and the big shocking sendoff of Chandler Riggs and his Carl Grimes. “It does take its toll.” Gilliam says of the deaths. “It’s one of the reasons I’m actually excited to be here in London [for Walker Stalker Con], now, is a chance to see people I haven’t seen in quite a while, people who I had gotten accustomed to hanging out with and spending time with.”

For Gilliam, Season Eight has been unlike any other. His Father Gabriel character found himself trapped among the Saviors following the Season Eight premiere’s narrative. He has, as a result, had an opportunity to work with different cast members as opposed to the family he’s been with since joining the AMC show.

“It’s been pretty cool, it’s been pretty cool to be in different worlds while still being in the same world of Walking Dead,” Gilliam said. “You know? To being on different sets and working with different actors. I love working with Josh [McDermitt] and with Jeffrey [Dean Morgan], so I was excited to be able to have the opportunity to do that.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.