‘The Walking Dead’: Former Glenn Star Steven Yeun Doesn’t Want to Return

Former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun says the chapter of his life as pizza boy-turned-zombie slayer Glenn Rhee is finished.

“It’s like this. It’s like, I think everyone — I can’t say everyone — at least I do, I really like finishing things, because I rarely finish things,” Yeun said at Walker Stalker Con London.

“I have so many books that I’ve read halfway through or movies that I’ve seen a quarter of the way, or games that I start and I never finish. But there’s something super incredible about closing the book and dying. And so for Walking Dead, that’s it for me. I know I’ll probably be remembered in part by that show for probably the rest of my life, but I really love the fact that I can just seal it and say, ‘That’s finished.’ And that’s really cool, super satisfying.”

Glenn was beaten to death by the barbwire-wrapped and blood-stained baseball bat swung by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the Season Seven opener, but the late husband of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) wouldn’t be the first Walking Dead character to reappear after death.

Michael Cudlitz, whose Abraham Ford was also killed in the Season Seven premiere, reprised his role later that season, and the just-wrapped Season Nine briefly resurrected Shane (Jon Bernthal), Hershel (Scott Wilson), and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) as guiding hallucinations experienced by a severely wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in his sendoff episode.

Chandler Riggs, who exited midway through Season Eight with the death of Carl Grimes, has also expressed an openness to returning in a flashback.

Asked directly if he’d seize an opportunity to return, Yeun answered, “No, like I said, I’m really happy with the finish of the chapter of that life.”

“I think, sincerely, to be able to end something is like the greatest feeling in the world,” the 35-year-old father-of-two explained.

“And I’m sure, have you played a bunch of games in your life, video games? Isn’t it awesome when it’s game over and you win? You don’t want to play it again, right? I mean, I want to watch it again and I want to talk to my friends and experience the idea of it again, but that game is hard. [Laughs] And I’m different now. So yeah, I think that’s kind of the show in and of itself, is we all just kind of move forward.”

Yeun has since starred in director Chang-dong Lee’s acclaimed Burning and Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone relaunch. The star, who has voiced characters in multiple animated series including DreamWorks’ Voltron, next rvteams with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman as the lead role in Amazon’s upcoming adult animated series Invincible.

The Walking Dead Season Ten premieres this fall on AMC.

