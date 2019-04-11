Steven Yeun Reveals the Saddest Part of Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

Former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun says the most bittersweet part of his exit in the Season Seven opener was an imagined family dinner scene that envisioned happy endings for Glenn and pregnant widow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) along with Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the freshly killed off Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

“That was cool, that was probably the saddest part to film,” Yeun said at Walker Stalker Con London.

“Just like getting a taste — not even a taste of what could have been, but also just physically having all the actors in one space at a table, which we hadn’t had in maybe the entire run of the show, for a long time, except for like the very beginning. So that was pretty cool, and surreal, so yeah, it was fun to shoot it. But when you look around, everyone was always like, we’d look around, ‘Oh man, this is sad.’”

Though Yeun doesn’t wish to revisit the series in future flashbacks or imaginary sequences, the star hasn’t lost touch with his Walking Dead family.

“I see everybody,” said Yeun, who recently reunited with former co-star Norman Reedus on the Daryl Dixon star’s unscripted travel series Ride with Norman Reedus.

“I kind of talk to a bunch of people everywhere here and there, I run into people outside of these, just random anywhere. I feel like we’re all so well up on each other’s lives these days. It’s always like, ‘Hey, what’s up.’”

Yeun has since crossed paths with The Walking Dead‘s many new faces brought in by the zombie drama’s ever-shifting ensemble.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a lot of them, and they’re really wonderful,” Yeun said. “What really makes me happy is the show continues to import really kind and generous and really wonderful people as well as actors, so I think the show is in good hands.”

Since departing The Walking Dead, Yeun has starred in Joon-ho Bong’s Okja and Chang-dong Lee’s Burning, and will next headline Amazon’s adult animated series Invincible, reuniting him with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The Walking Dead Season Ten is due out this fall on AMC.

