The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 2: We Are The End Of The World

The Walking Dead‘s tenth season is rolling on with the second episode set to air on Sunday night. On the heels of a well-received Season 10 premiere one week ago, the second episode of the season will shift the focus from the traditional survivors and onto the Whisperers. Episode 10×02 will take place at the same time as the Season 10 premiere but in a different location, revealing what the Whisperers have been up to since they were last seen in the show’s ninth season and also offering up some flashbacks to give viewers more information about how they came to be.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×02 is titled, “We Are The End Of The World.” The official synopsis for We Are The End Of The World reads, “A flashback reveals the origins of Alpha and Beta. Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead. Meanwhile, the Whisperers create their herds.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero, who also direct last week’s Season 10 premiere, and is written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the terrifying sequence which saw Team Family’s heads being placed on pikes toward the end of Season 9, the Whisperers have proved they mean business. Meanwhile, the survivors are going to have to take their scary warning into consideration. “What’s interesting about the first episode is, and we’ve seen it in the trailers, is our group is rehearsing military maneuvers,” Nicotero told EW. “I think you definitely get the sense at the end of last season that some of them want to fight. But the truth of the matter is that Alpha is the most formidable villain that they have ever encountered, so I don’t know how you actively fight a woman who walks amongst the dead.”

The group is readying themselves for battle, but will they go to battle? “The first episode of the show tests all of that, because we set up this season where it’s been a couple months since the snowstorm of the finale of last year, and you see them practicing these military maneuvers,” Nicotero said. “So you get the sense that they’re preparing themselves if a war ever happens.”

Are you ready to see the Whisperer War on The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.