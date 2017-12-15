Check Out ‘The Walking Dead’ Supply Drop Subscription Box

AMC and The Walking Dead are the latest to join the subscription box craze.

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead merchandise will be packed into the quarterly boxes for fans of the zombie apocalypse. “Each box will contain 5 to 7 items,” the box’s description reads. “The centerpiece will be a unique, newly-designed tee shirt screen-printed on high-quality fabric in our Los Angeles facility. Other items you might expect to find each quarter include a figure, a mug or other glassware item, and more!”

ComicBook.com obtained one of the first Supply Drop boxes in all of its glory.

First up is the impressive packaging, calling back to the iconic first episode of The Walking Dead which saw Rick Grimes wake up in an Atlanta hospital, airing in October of 2010.

Once inside, the packaging continues to impress. An image from Season 6 of The Walking Dead is plastered inside of the cover with walkers reaching through a fence at those opening the box. The blood-spattered paper inside gives a true apocalyptic effect, covering the slew of exciting products packed inside.

Once all of the products are laid out, it’s like a Walker Stalker Con exploded in the consumer’s living room. All sorts of Walking Dead themed products are packed into the box.

In this case, the first Supply Drop contains a Rick Grimes pop figure, an All Out War t-shirt, a Walking Dead key chain, a Walking Dead mug, a couple of different small pieces of art work and notes regarding the box, and a Survivors patch! Check it all out the photo below!

The Walking Dead’s subscription box is available for $49.95 from the TWD Supply Drop website. The account bills automatically every three months as a new box drops. The inaugural box shipped out on December 11 with the second box coming available in March of 2018.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.