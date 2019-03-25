‘The Walking Dead’: Tara Throws Major Shade At Maggie’s Exit

The Walking Dead snuck a little jab at former Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee into Sunday night’s new episode. Maggie left the series in Episode 9×05 with no reveal to the audience of her exit other than a throwaway line from Jesus about Maggie spending time with the Georgie character introduced late in Season Eight. Apparently the Hilltop community isn’t thrilled about her exit.

During the fair, the communities of the Kingdom, Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop came together to pool their resources. They also came together to unite against the lingering Whisperer threat. Shortly after signing the charter King Ezekiel so desperately hoped to use as a tool to bring everyone together, some of the community leaders had a separate conversation.

While speaking to Father Gabriel, Tara explained that she had to go back to the Hilltop for her people at such a dangerous time. “I want them to know they can count on me when trouble comes,” Tara said, “That they have a leader who shows up for them.”

The line sure does seem like a cut at Maggie, who chose to leave the Hilltop behind in favor of a larger, apparently more luxurious community with Georgie. In the time since she left, Jesus became the leader of the Hilltop, but also showed little interest in such a role. Tara became its official voice when Jesus was killed by the Whisperer and, unlike those before her, wants to represent and protect her people.

Still, Lauren Cohan is expected to return to the role of Maggie as some point.

“I do, but I’m not done,” Cohan said confidently when asked if she missed Maggie in a recent interview. “I’m not done. We’re hoping we go back. Just trying to live in the unknowing.”

