‘The Walking Dead’: Watch Devastating Whisperers’ Revenge Scene

The Walking Dead fans were left shocked and horrified Sunday when it was revealed Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers committed a gruesome act of war against the survivors, murdering Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Henry (Matt Lintz) and seven other allies before displaying their severed and reanimated heads on pikes marking Whisperer territory. The three deaths are the latest major casualties to reach The Walking Dead since the mid-season murder of Jesus (Tom Payne), who also fell victim to the Whisperers.

Included among the pike victims are recent adoptive mother Tammy (Brett Butler), Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh) and Addy (Kelley Mack) of Hilltop, Highwaymen Ozzy (Angus Sampson) and Alek (Jason Kirkpatrick), former Savior DJ (Matt Mangum), and Frankie (Elyse Nicole DuFour), the redhead once counted among Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) “wives.”

This lineup of victims is almost entirely exclusive to the show, which spared the lives of the fair-throwing King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and a pregnant Rosita (Christian Serratos), who were two of the more prominent victims slain in the comic books.

“We’re all so inspired by the comics,” showrunner Angela Kang said when explaining deviations from creator Robert Kirkman’s source material during an appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Kirkman is such a master of the page-turner. You read it and it’s like a juicy, juicy, just fun comic book to read. There’s so many wonderful, iconic moments in the comics. Moments you get to and just say, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe he just did that. I have to see this on screen!’ As writers, as with any fans of the comics, we have those same responses. But with the show we have such a different array of characters and such different circumstances that it’s never going to be exactly the comic, nor should it be. It’s a different medium.”

When bringing to screen such iconic moments as the reveal of the pike casualties, Kang and her team are more driven by evoking the same kind of feelings rather than the same outcome of the books.

“So what’s really fun is to go, here’s that amazing moment in the comic and here’s how it made us feel,” she said. “Now, how do we capture that feeling, even if the way you get to it is not literally the same way that the comic book got to it?”

The Walking Dead has since stirred feelings of shock, horror, and heartbreak as fans react to the major comic book turning point that will next push the series into Season Ten:

Walking dead over here giving me game of thrones vibes tonight. #got #twd #TheWalkingDead — Rachel Fisher (@rachel_fisher13) March 25, 2019

Absolutely worse than Negan. So sick to my stomach right now. Heartbreaking and evil #TheWalkingDead — Kathy Ramirez (@kathyram07) March 25, 2019

I’m completely heartbroken and really need therapy after this. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Ft5XEfoFT8 — eileen loves carol ? (@cpeletiers) March 25, 2019

Daryl holding Carol paralleling season 2 with Sophia ????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sy1EwayXnu — Loki (@reyribz) March 25, 2019

Like why Enid? Why Tara? Henry I’m actually okay with. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X8nq5sVZqU — Black Girl Never Overrated (@BeautyNtheChic) March 25, 2019

Oh wow!!! ?? The Walking Dead got me like…… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VFoIQlw7sW — Tee to the Jay 12 (@TtotheJ12) March 25, 2019

WOW!!!!! This is crazy. Damn now I feel terrible when I said kill Henry off! Mannnnnnn! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TQLOnhD8mk — Coach LC Smith (@LCSmith75) March 25, 2019

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!! WHAT IN THE GEORGE RR MARTIN JUST FUCKIN HAPPENED?!?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9cBuGuEMfg — Nεfεяτίτί Kσσpα™ (@NefertitiKoopa) March 25, 2019

What the actual F*CK! No, I wasn’t ready!! #TheWalkingDead — Daniela Garcia (@DaniAnonymous) March 25, 2019

Having read the comics I knew what was coming, still a gut punch #TheWalkingDead #twd — Leo Silveira (@davinche07) March 25, 2019

I’m kinda sick, this is too much to process, oh God I think I need a therapist or to find God or something…@AMCTalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — chicabuns (@chicabuns) March 25, 2019

Yeah, ummm… Is Rick Grimes there?

We need him to come home. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Lt68AtHnxe — Texas #1 (@TeamTexas125) March 25, 2019

What?! Are you fucking kidding me?! I know Henry got on my nerves a little bit but he didn’t deserve to die y’all ?? And Tara and Enid?! Alpha needs to die ASAP!!!! #TheWalkingDead — Tasmine Grayson (@TasmineGrayson) March 25, 2019

Oh my gosh. I havent cried this hard since Glenn and Abraham. & Sasha. & Carl. W T Entire F. #TheWalkingDead — RenaeDavis (@ARenaeDavis) March 25, 2019

That is the biggest holy shit I may have ever seen on tv. #thewalkingdead — Kevin LaF (@Kevin_LaF) March 25, 2019

They did that scene so perfectly. I am literally speechless. #TheWalkingDead — Jerm (@lxstnf0und) March 25, 2019

IM SO EMOTIONALLY FUCKED UP RIGHT NOW AND AM CRYING BUT HONESTLY BEST FUCKING SCENE HANDS DOWN. #thewalkingdead — Mallory ? (@MalloryDearest) March 25, 2019

That ending messed me up. Didn’t expect that. So many died. #TheWalkingDead — aka ANONYMOUS BAE ? ✖✌✖ (@glamourgirl1970) March 25, 2019

Maggie coming back to Hilltop to find out Jesus and Enid are gone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Yc8hXsJ5Q0 — Dan Q (@danquinny19) March 25, 2019

“Just look at me.” This is even more painful watching the second time around. Seems a little familiar, no? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/DRFDFy4iVk — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) March 25, 2019

Poor Carol has to go through losing another child! ?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oUS7aajaGY — Taylor (@DarylDixonSwag) March 25, 2019

