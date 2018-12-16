‘The Walking Dead’: What is the ‘X’ on Michonne?

A six-year time jump has left Michonne (Danai Gurira) scarred — in more ways than one.

Sunday’s The Walking Dead made a point to show Michonne undress in the bedroom she shared with Rick (Andrew Lincoln), with the camera lingering on Michonne’s exposed back — revealing a fleshy “X” scar on her lower left side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, the X is in the same area Rick was brutally wounded when knocked off his horse onto a piece of protruding rebar.

“We will learn that story at some point,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the reveal.

“What we know is that she has a big X on her back. It wasn’t there before, so it’s something that has happened during that time jump. She alludes to it in the council room when she takes the chances of the group that’s come there.

“She says that she remembers and that she knows that many of them do too. They have obviously, in the six years that have passed, faced some probably human foes that have affected the way that they deal with new people and their level of trust. It’s definitely something that we’ll learn more about as the year goes on.”

906, “Who Are You Now?,” saw Michonne’s daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) bring Magna (Nadia Hilker) and her group — girlfriend Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), and Luke (Dan Fogler) — into the walls of Alexandria, which has since become less welcoming in the six years since Rick “died” at the bridge.

As the de facto leader of Alexandria and its head of security, Michonne exposed Magna’s prison tattoo during an appearance in front of the council comprised of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and former Savior Laura (Lindsley Register), pointing out Magna served “hard time.”

After disarming Magna of a concealed knife, Michonne issued an ominous warning to her fellow Alexandrians: “I remember. And I know that you do, too. So go ahead. Take your vote. I second the motion,” Michonne said, walking away.

Michonne and company could have unknowingly encountered a member of the Whisperers, a new enemy group who are now in the area, having encountered a terrified Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

Whatever the reasoning, Michonne now has double reason to be protective: she has since delivered R.J., the son she shares with the missing and believed dead Rick, with her two young children acting as the biggest reminder not to let her guard down.

The Walking Dead Season Nine has just two episodes left in 2018 ahead of its mid-season finale. The penultimate episode of the front-half of Season Nine, directed by former Abraham Ford star Michael Cudlitz, airs Sunday, November 18 at 9/8c on AMC.