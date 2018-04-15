‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Might Not Kill Anyone

The final episode of The Walking Dead Season Eight might not kill any of the show’s main characters.

Despite Rick and Negan’s war finally coming to a close in the slightly extended Episode 8×16, the All Out War story might prove not to be as deadly as expected. Since the deaths of Abraham and Glenn in the Season Seven premiere, the only main characters to go have been Sasha, Spencer, Olivia, Eric, Tobin and Shiva from Rick’s group of allies. Others have perished but don’t really qualify as much more than a “Red Shirt.” Certainly, none have had the impact of Glenn or Abraham.

The Season Eight finale might continue the trend of All Out War actually preserving character lives.

When fans imagine the All Out War saga concluding, they probably picture a future in which only Rick or Negan have survived. However, if the show is to follow its source material, they could end up feeling a bit conflicted. The final issue of the All Out War story saw Rick get the best of Negan on a battlefield, only to spare his life and lock him away in prison. Rick keeps Negan alive. It actually felt slightly anticlimactic when put into the perspective of how fast-paced and relentless the entire All Out War story was, especially with issue #100’s slaying of Glenn Rhee.

Some of the ancillary characters are certainly in danger — the ones who casual fans know their faces but not their names — but the core cast members seem to have their jobs lined up for Season Nine, if they want them.

In fact, the most likely candidates to bow out are probably Gabriel, Eugene, or Dwight given each character’s scenario following Episode 8×15. Still, none seem to be in immediate danger. In fact, Dwight might just end up leaving the show because he’ll have nowhere to call home.

The only character guaranteed to leave the show after Episode 8×16 is Morgan Jones. Lennie James will be taking his character over to Fear the Walking Dead for a crossover event. While he is the only character guaranteed to crossover, Dwight seems like a possible candidate to follow suit. After all, Dwight actor Austin Amelio is from Texas originally, and might just enjoy working closer to home.

Who do you think will die in The Walking Dead Season Eight finale? Will all of the main characters survive? Leave your thoughts and theories in the comment section.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.