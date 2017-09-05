‘The Walking Dead’ Casting Crazy New Zombies

Think you’ve seen it all through seven seasons of The Walking Dead? Think again.

The AMC series is always looking to innovate the undead creatures roaming through its backgrounds and threatening the livelihood of the show’s beloved survivors. A new casting call from Backstage, however, suggests a whole new level of innovation for walkers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the casting call:

Contortionists (Background / Extra): Males & Females, 18-50. Must be able to bend their arms and shoulders in various unique angles. All ethnicities.

There’s no telling what exactly this casting call is for, but whoever lands the roles will be seen in the second half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. The AMC series has brought a number of creative zombies to life over its 99-episode run so far, including bloated well walkers, walkers who get shot in the face with flares, and sewer walkers covered in algae — which makes the top five grossest moments of the series — but the idea of walkers with limbs bent in all sorts of directions and still coming is just haunting.

It might make some fans wonder what Negan has up his sleeve and whether these walkers will turn out to be some sort of weapon.

The casting call expires on September 5th, meaning the extras cast would be shooting quite late in Season Eight, which began production in May and will conclude in late October or early November.

For fans hungry for more Walking Dead, they’ll get a small fix in the form of a Season Eight preview special airing on AMC ahead of Fear the Walking Dead‘s upcoming midseason premiere.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead returns September 10th. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.